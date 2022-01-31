Martha Greene Taylor “Mimi”
Martha Greene Taylor, 86, of Cross Junction, VA, passed away Wednesday January 19, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Martha was born in 1935 in Winchester, VA, to the late Richard Gordon Greene and Caroline Lewis (Anderson) Owens. She retired as co-owner of Mar-Bec Bookkeeping specializing in truck permitting. Earlier career pursuits included 10 years as an employee of F&M National Bank and later as co-owner and proprietor of Taylor’s Lakeside Restaurant. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness.
Martha was a proud member of OOIDA, serving on the scholarship selection committee, a position she valued deeply. She was heavily involved in the Apple Valley Bowling League, serving as Treasurer for many years. Being an avid sports fan, she loved the Dallas Cowboys, and enjoyed watching her children and great-grandson’s sports teams. One of her greatest joys was as coach of “her” girls’ softball team, the Winchester Merchants. As a girl, Martha enjoyed sports and played as often as she could. She was the catcher for the Host Lions girls fastpitch team as a teen, who won the State Championship. As her daughters became teens, she was instrumental in the development of a girls’ softball league in Winchester. She loved to coach and while she shared her love of the game through her coaching, she was more impactful in preparing them for life. Martha was a voracious reader and loved to bird watch. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Eagles Club Aerie #824 and was involved in Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire Company and Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Martha was an excellent cook, especially her award-winning homemade bread and delicious carrot cake. Martha truly loved traveling with her husband on many cross-country trips in his truck. Together they met and maintained many lifelong friendships.
She married John Clayton Taylor on January 30, 1955, in Hagerstown, MD. They were happily married for over 66 years.
Martha is survived by her husband John; children James E. Taylor, Carol L. Taylor and Christine E. Taylor, all of Cross Junction, VA; granddaughter, Ann Marie Taylor of Winchester; great-grandchildren, Athan M. Taylor and Avelyn R. Taylor Sperry, both of Winchester, VA; brothers David A. Greene, Sr. (Barbara) of Elkton, VA and Douglass G. Greene (Terry) of Stephens City, VA, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rebecca G. Miller; brothers, Richard H. “Dick” Greene and William L. Greene.
Memorial contributions in Martha’s memory made be made to: WATTS, P.O. Box 2936, Winchester VA 22604; Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire Company, 9381 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, VA 22625, or Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Rd, Winchester, VA 22603.
A visitation will be Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 3pm-5pm with a service at 5pm held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
