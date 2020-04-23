Martha Hilda (Racey) Wakeman
Martha Hilda (Racey) Wakeman, 95, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Royal Haven Assisted Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
Mrs. Wakeman was born in 1924 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Ola Rosenberger Racey and Raymond M. Racey, Sr. She attended Stephens City High School and retired from A&P Grocery after 35 years of service. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
She married Earl C. Wakeman on August 28, 1960 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are sisters, Ann Butler (Ben) and Jeannette Alexander both of Winchester, Virginia; brothers, Joseph Racey (Annie) of Winchester, Virginia and John Racey of Inwood, West Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Wakeman was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Hazel Myrick, Mildred Georger, Naomi Middleton, Raymond Racey, Jr., Franklin Racey, Charles Racey, and Jack Racey.
A private committal service will be conducted at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum with Reverend C. Steve Melester officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Martha to Kindred Care Hospice, 400 W. Strasburg Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
