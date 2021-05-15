Martha Lockley Burns, 91, of Summit Point, WV, died Monday May 10, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Burns was born August 7, 1929 in Berryville, VA, to the late Charles Lockley and Leta Walker.
She was a member of Prosperity Baptist Church in Summit Point WV.
Mrs. Burns was amazing woman and, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and great great grandmother.
She was married to the late James B. Burns, Sr. for 47 years.
Surviving are four daughters; Edna Smith, Martha (Teenie) Burns, Doris Burns all of Summit Point, WV, Toni Payton (Charles) of Rippon, WV. Two sisters; Josephine Lockley and Edith Slaughter of Berryville, VA. She had 19 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and 22 great great grandchildren. She had a great deal of nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Burns, Sr.; a son, James B. Burns, Jr.; a daughter, Barbara A. Burns Carpenter; four brothers, George Lockley, Charles Lockley, Sr., James Lockley, and John Lockley; two sisters, Mary Grimes, and Ella Doleman; three great-grandchildren, Shaunte Burns, David Burn, and Jana Burns; and one great great grandchild.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the home of Mrs. Burns, 198 Franklintown Road, Summit Point, WV, with Pastor Robert Jackson officiation. Family is requesting that everyone come casually dressed.
Visitation will be one hour before service.
Entombment will follow in the family's private mausoleum on the property.
We will be observing CDC Guidelines. Everyone must have a mask and social distancing will be enforced.
