Martha Jane Kerlin (78) of Chesapeake, Virginia died January 18, 2019 at Chesapeake General Hospital. Ms. Kerlin was born January 18, 1941 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Dr. Raymond Kerlin and the late Martha McEwen Kerlin. She was a graduate of John Handley High School in 1959. She got her BA from William and Mary and her MA and PHD courses from the University of Virginia.
Ms. Kerlin taught English at Christopher Newport College in Newport News, Virginia, Allegheny Community College in Cumberland, Maryland, Virginia Union College in Richmond, Virginia, and Tidewater Community College in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Martha Kerlin was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Reynolds. She is survived by her brother, Raymond Kerlin, Jr. and her sister, Anne Kerlin Groves (David). She is also survived by her niece, Amanda Kerlin, and by three nephews, Randy Bryant, David Groves, Jr. and Michael Groves. Additionally, she is survived by four great-nephews and two great-nieces.
There will be a graveside service for Martha Jane Kerlin conducted at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, Virginia on July 20 at one o’clock.
