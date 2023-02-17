Martha Jean Place

Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Rain ending early. Breaks of sun and becoming windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 59F with temps falling sharply to near 40. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.