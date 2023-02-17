Martha Jean Place
Martha Jean Place, 87, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Martha was born in 1935 in Bunker Hill, WV, the daughter of the late Martin and Catherine Swartz. She was a graduate of Musselman High School and earned her RN from Winchester Memorial Hospital Nursing School. Martha worked as a school nurse for James Wood High School, a nurse for FEMA and an ER nurse at Winchester Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church. Martha was a member of the Retired Nurses Association at Winchester Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, watching her favorite TV show, "Family Feud," and traveling to and camping in Myrtle Beach, SC. Most of all Martha loved family gatherings and dinners, especially during the holidays.
She is survived by her husband, Denny Lee Place whom she married on May 27, 1961; daughters, Kathye P. Edward (the late Scott), Jane P. Ewing; son, M. Drew Place (Tita); grandchildren, Mindy M. White-Kohne (A.J.), Kristin Nicholson (Doug), Brandon Ewing (Rachel), Christopher Ewing (Melanny), Blake Place (Andrea), Lauren Place, Reese Place , Meredith Place ; seven great-grandchildren and brother-in-law, Dwain Place (Shirley).
A visitation will be held Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 2pm to 5pm with a service the following day, Monday, February 20, 2023, at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Rest United Methodist Church Cemetery.
