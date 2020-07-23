Martha Stewart Lauck
Martha Stewart Lauck, 86, of Winchester, VA passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Martha was born February 20, 1934, in Rutherford, TN, the daughter of Edgar and Mary McCall. She was raised on a cotton farm, one of 11 siblings, and graduated from Rutherford High School. She retired after many years of service as an Insurance Clerk/Scheduler from Winchester Women’s Specialists. Martha was a faithful member of Market Street United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, the Civic League and the Winchester Lioness Club.
Martha married George W. Stewart on August 28, 1953 in Rutherford, TN. He preceded her in death on June 1, 1990. Martha married Elmer Lauck on May 7, 1994 and he preceded her in death on February 18, 2014. She is also preceded in death by her brothers: JB McCall, Floyd McCall, Raymond McCall, Darrell McCall, and a sister, Virginia Barber.
Martha is survived by her children, Margaret Stewart Cook of Chesapeake, VA, George W. Stewart, Jr. (Cindia), James Stewart (Jean), Ronald Lauck (Cheri), Chester Lauck (Becky) and Roger Lauck (Rose) all of Winchester, and grandchildren, Kimberley Cook, Brian Cook (Lauren), Rebecca Cook, Jessica Kelly (James), Hannah Stewart, Philip Stewart, Stephanie Willey (Jason), Jeremy Lauck (Angela), Joshua Lauck, Rachel Hyland (Joseph), Andrew Lauck, Isaac Lauck, and Rebekah DeHaven (Morgan). She’s also survived by her sister Nancy Siler and brothers Charles McCall and Bobby McCall.
A family graveside service will be held at Mt. Hebron Cemetery on Friday, July 24, with the Reverend Keiko Foster officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Martha’s memory to Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
