Martha Winifred Hockman "Winnie"

Martha Winifred Price Kitchen Hockman, 94, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Hockman was born in 1925 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Mary Bruce Potts and James Delano Price. She attended schools in Winchester and Arlington County, as well as The Winchester Business College. Mrs. Hockman was a computer operator with the Internal Revenue Service in Martinsburg, West Virginia, retiring after many years of service. In the past she was President of the IRS Local in Martinsburg. She stayed very active as a member of The Huguenot Society, The Daughters of the American Colonists, Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of The Confederacy, Mount Vernon Ladies Association, The Heritage Foundation, The Pilot Club, as well as a Life Member of Virginia Congress of Parents & Teachers. Mrs. Hockman was a member of Winchester Grace Brethren Church, where she was a member of The Ladies Bible Class for 50+ years and taught the class in the past. She enjoyed painting, intricate needlework and was the “sweetheart” of all shoppers.
Her husband, Duane W. Hockman, whom she married in 1948 preceded her in death in 2010.
Surviving is a daughter, Rebecca K. Myers (Franklin); son, Michael D. Hockman (Janet); granddaughters, Laura A. James (Brian) and Melanie K. Nelson; grandsons, Jamon White (Alisha) and Brent Hockman (Leah); great-grandchildren, Kevin Myers, Crystal Nelson, Misty Nelson, and Katherine Raffa, Brian F. James, Carter Hockman, Ryleigh Strosnider, and Colton White; great, great granddaughter, Wednesday Ellis; and half-brother, H. Russell Potts, Jr.
Along with her parents and husband, Mrs. Hockman was preceded in death by a sisters, Betsy Price Riley Haslett and Margaret Price Baylis; grandson, Franklin Myers, Jr; and great-grandchild, Steven Chestnut.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 am on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Jerry Swain officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Winnie’s memory to Winchester Grace Brethren Church, 143 Greenwood Road, Winchester, Virginia 22602 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to President Trump 2020 Re-election Campaign to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
