Marty Butcher
Marty Butcher, 68, of Stephens City, VA passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Marty was born in 1951 in Craigsville, WV, son of the late William and Rella Butcher. He was a graduate of Garfield High School in Woodbridge, VA and earned an Associate’s degree in Business Administration from Northern Virginia Community College. Marty was Owner/Operator of Southern Frederick Auto Repair until his retirement. He was a former member of the Sherando Warriors Club. Marty loved fishing and was a firearm enthusiast. He attended Cranford United Methodist Church in Lorton, VA.
He married Francis “Fran” Hicks on January 8, 1972 in Lorton, VA.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, June Sadowski (Brian) of Wake Forest, NC and a son, Lee Butcher (Maggie Bauer) of Milford, CT; grandchildren, Taylor and Cate Sadowski of Wake Forest, NC; sisters, Linda Syrek of Springfield, VA, Sandra Schlegel (Bruce) of Orange, VA, Cathy Champ of Woodbridge, VA, and Becky Gardner of Charleston, SC; and brother, Bill Butcher (Tonya) of Goldvein, VA.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marty’s memory to American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
