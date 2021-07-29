Marty Carson Wright, 62, a simple and kind soul passed away on July 22, 2021, after a very lengthy illness.
He was born in Winchester, VA, the son of Roy Wright and Frances Seal Wright. He had been a painter throughout his life, loved the Kansas City Chiefs and scratch offs and always looked forward to poker nights with his niece and her husband.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving family- brothers Mike and David Wright, sister Judy Mogle, nephew Kevin Mogle, special friend and caregiver Kim Poe, three great nephews and his favorite niece Rhonda Jones and her husband Herb.
All services are private.
Thank You Uncle Mike and Kim for taking care of Uncle Marty during these last years of his life.
Uncle Marty, I love you and I miss you- thank you for all the memories you ole rascal. Rest in forever peace Unc. Your niece, Rhonda
