Marvin Joseph Goodman
Marvin Joseph Goodman, 99, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Marvin was born May 3, 1923, in San Francisco, CA, son of the late Albert and Eva Davis Goodman. He was in the Army Engineers during WWII, serving in Fort Ord, CA, Front Royal, VA, Paris, Philippines and his last deployment was in Japan. Mr. Goodman started his own company, Marvin Goodman Assoc., Inc. selling office furniture wholesale out of his San Francisco showroom. In his later years he took up water color painting, which now shows at Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood, VA.
He married Ruby J. Smith on May 15, 1946, in San Francisco.
Along with his wife of 76 years his is survived by his son, Mark A. Goodman of Monterey, CA, and niece, Lynette Clements Sullivan of Stockton, CA.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Louise Clements.
His wishes are for friends to reflect fondly on life and living during a private moment of their choosing in lieu of services.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.