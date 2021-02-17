Marvin Junior Beaty "JR"

Marvin "JR" Junior Beaty, 85, of Winchester, VA passed away February 13, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
JR was born August 17, 1935 in Warren Co., VA the son of the late John Thomas and Sara B. (Stokes) Beaty. He left high school early to join the Army and served during the Korean Conflict and was the owner of Tri County Amusements before selling the business and enjoying retirement. JR enjoyed working on computers, dancing, listening to country and bluegrass music, working with his hands and building houses and in his younger years he really enjoyed water skiing.
He is survived by his loving companion of over 40 years Elizabeth Jean Turner; his daughter Crystal L. Beaty (Tina Malloy); grandchildren Rebecca Garrett Carlyle (Dave) and Michael Paul Garrett (Amanda); great grandchildren Hunter, Logan, William and Landon "Squirrel" and one great great grandchild.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a daughter Rhonda Garrett; four sisters Josephine, Gloris, Dorothy and Bertha; and two brothers Dinky and Esten.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Saturday from 6-8pm at the Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst St. Winchester, VA. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 1:00pm at the Omps Funeral Home Amherst Chapel with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating. Entombment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Puffinburger, Kenny Turner, David Funk, Bud Smoke, David Carlyle and Logan Carlyle.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
