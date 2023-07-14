Marvin “Tank” Griffin
On Sunday, July 9, 2023, Marvin “Tank” Griffin passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was 60 years young.
Marvin was born on November 19, 1962, to Frank Griffin (preceded in death) and Annie G. Bell of Pickens, South Carolina. Marvin is a graduate of Seneca High School and held a Drafting Certification from Seneca Technical College. Marvin worked for Comcast/Xfinity as a fiber/optic cable technician for more than twenty years.
Marvin was married to Sabrina Janine Elder-Griffin and together they made a home here in Winchester. They have five beautiful children: Brittany Marviece (34), Marvin II (28), Manuel (26), Marcus (stillborn/preceded in death), and Marie AnnaBella (16). They have two grandsons, Juelz and Donovan. Marvin was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Marvin has lived in Yonkers, New York, White Plains, New York, Herndon and Winchester, Virginia. He was born in Pickens, South Carolina.
Marvin was a stern man who was tough on his family. Marvin worked long hours because he wanted to give his family a good chance at not having to struggle. When Marvin wasn’t working, he enjoyed watching TV. He loved watching football and basketball, especially with his sons. (His favorite football team was the New England Patriots). He enjoyed grilling for his family, friends and all the neighborhood kids, playing spades or “cards” with his brother-in-law Shamel and family, driving his riding mower, dancing with his wife and kicking his leg up to Michael Jackson music, drawing animals, or any artwork, listening to his favorite Christmas song 1,000 times from December 24 thru the 26, giving “Big” hugs and spending time watching the stars with his lovely wife Sabrina.
His favorite saying was, “Expect A Miracle.”
Along with his wife and their family, Marvin leaves to cherish his mother, Annie G. Bell; his father-in-law ,Willie F. Elder; brothers, Geroy (Tracy) Tabron of Central, SC, Jeffrey (Dawn) Rogers of Pendleton, SC, Ruffus Bell Jr. of Greenville, SC; his sister, Mary Ann Bell; brothers-in-law, Gerald K. Pinckney, Anthony Lawton, Clyde Lawton, Derrick (Sylvia) Lawton; sisters-in-law, Gale Delgado, Lenora Lisa Lawton, Sheila (Myron) Pinckney, Yurene (Shamel) Davis and more than a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry Boulware and Addie Lucy Gowens Boulware; a sister, Latonega “Tonya” Griffin; two uncles, Julius Lee “Jim Bo” Robinson and Willie Pat Robinson; and son, Marcus Griffin.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester, VA, with Rev. Dr, Gilbert M. Mack Jr.
Family will receive friends one hour before service at the church.
Inurnment will be private.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home Winchester, cartwrightfuneralhome.com
