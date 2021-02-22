Mary A. Carter
Mary Ann Carter, 84, of Bluemont, Virginia passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Carter was born May 4, 1936 in Leesburg, Virginia, the daughter of the late Norman James Smith and Eva Mae Poland Smith
She was married to the late John Carter, Jr. who passed away on January 19, 2004.
Surviving are three sons, John Allen of Bluemont, VA, William “Billy” Franklin of West Virginia, and Steven Burton of Florida; two daughters, Sharon Ann of Leesburg, VA and Debra Jean of West Virginia; a sister, Frances Gill of Middletown, VA; a brother, Norman “Sonny” Smith of Winchester, VA; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Sue Smith; seven grandchildren, Jeff, Michael, Tosha, Devon, Karen, Denise, and Jeremy and seven great-grandchildren, Cara, Samantha, Lane, Jacob, Dalton, Trey, and Jordan.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P. M. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery, Loudoun County, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be John Allen Carter, Steven B. Carter, Michael Carter, Tim Powe, Charles Ramey, and Bill Carter.
The family will receive friends 1:00 — 2:00 P. M. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Fire and Rescue, P O Box 216, Bluemont, VA 20135.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
