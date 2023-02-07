Mary A. Duvall
Mary Agnes Scott Duvall, 87, of Winchester, Virginia, died on February 3,
2023 at Hilltop Senior Living.
Mrs. Duvall was born in 1935, in Bloserville, PA, the daughter of the late Ernest Edgar Scott and Ethel Virginia Messick Scott. Her father was a farmer and minister, and her mother made their home on the farm.
Mrs. Duvall was a homemaker and employed by Winchester Church of God. She was also a member of Winchester Church of God and taught Sunday school there for many years. Mrs. Duvall's faith was central to her being.
She married Robert Wilson Duvall in 1951, in Hagerstown, MD.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Robert Wilson Duvall, Jr., and a brother, David M. Scott.
Surviving Mrs. Duvall are her daughter, Mary Virginia Duvall Ways (D. Kirk) of Winchester, VA, and granddaughter Meggan Elisabeth Ways (Jonathan Scharf) of New York, NY.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park. All services will be private.
