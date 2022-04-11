Mary Alice Richard
Mary Alice Richard, 88, of Middletown, VA, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, peacefully at her son’s home.
Mary was born in 1934 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late John Henry and Annie Alice Fincham Renner. She graduated from James Wood High School, Class of 1953 and was owner/operator of Richard’s Fruit Market. Mary was a member of Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church and attended Relief United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge and a former member of Middle Road Homemaker’s Club. Mary’s life was working at home being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved gardening the flowers in her yard.
She married James Edward Richard on March 27, 1954, at Kernstown United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on September 28, 1986.
Mary is survived by her children, Debra L. Fauble (Harry Samuel) of Winchester, VA, and Eddie Richard (Nancy) of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Samantha Fauble Stern (Tim) of Lebanon Church, VA, Chase Edward Richard of San Diego, CA, Cameron Richard of Stephens City, VA and Kayla Lawrence (Matthew) of Middletown, VA; great-grandchildren, Braden, Carson, Addalynne Stern, Dakota & Maverick Lawrence and Jackson Richard; sister, Carolyn Eshbaugh (Joe) of Brunswick, MD; sister-in-law, Edna Renner, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jim; brothers, Bobby and Eugene Renner.
A visitation will be held Monday, April 11, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral home, Amherst Chapel with a graveside service the following day, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11am in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, VA. Officiating will be Pastor Kathleen Haynes.
Pallbearers will be Scott Renner, Gary Renner, Brian Renner, Eugene Renner, Roy McDonald and Kenneth McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or The Mary Richard Scholarship Fund for Women in Agriculture, please make checks payable to: Eddie Richard, 6342 Middle Rd, Stephens City, VA 22655
