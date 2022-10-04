Mary Ann Dodson
Mary Ann Dodson, 82, formerly of Winchester, Virginia, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Croatan Village Assisted Living in New Bern, NC.
Mary was born on November 2, 1939, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Harry and Reecy Taylor. She attended Handley High School. She was married to James M. Dodson who preceded her in death in 2017. Her former places of employment include the White House National Fruit Company, J.T. Baker Chemical Company and VDO.
She is survived by her children, Donna Dicker (Tom), of Bristol, TN, Barbara Bowman (Doug), of Havelock, NC, James Dodson (Sarah), of Leesburg, VA, Judy Cunningham (Danny), of Winchester, VA., Linda Smalley of Sylva, NC; sister, Retta Davis, of Winchester, VA; 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved family gatherings, playing BINGO, shopping and she was an excellent cook.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Elma Kelly, Mildred Largent, Ruth Kelchner, Bertha Taylor, Anna Bell Taylor, Essie Jenkins; and brother, Bruce Taylor.
A celebration of life will be held at Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 809 Greenwood Road, Winchester, VA, on October 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
The family is asking for no funeral flowers at this time due to burial at a later date.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneral
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.