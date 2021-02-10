Mary Ann Guard, 87, of Stephens City, VA passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Mary Ann was born in 1934 in Markham, VA, daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Robinson. She graduated from James Wood High School. Mary Ann was an avid gardener, seamstress and talented artist. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother.
Her husband, Ralph B. Guard, whom she married on June 26, 1954 preceded her in death in June 2005.
Surviving is a daughter, Betsy G. Jenkins (Gene, Jr.); sons, R. Philip Guard and David A. Guard; grandchildren, Nathan Guard (Rose), Natalie Guard, Austin Jenkins (Amanda), Andrew Jenkins (Jaime) and Allison Barham (Gregory); great grandchildren, Colt, Luke, and Colby Barham, Braelyn, Nicholas, and Benjamin Jenkins; siblings, Richard Robinson, William Robinson and Betty Lou Kelley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Mary Ann is preceded in death by Evelyn and Raymond Bryant (sister and brother-in-law), Connie Robinson (sister-in-law), Frances Robinson (sister-in-law), Terry Kelley (brother-in-law), Alfred and Evelyn Guard (brother-in-law and sister-in-law), Harry Guard (brother-in-law), Edward Guard and Belva Guard (brother-in-law and sister-in-law).
The Guard family expresses a sincere thank you to Blue Ridge Hospice and the caregivers that guided the family through life's journey during this difficult time.
At Mary Ann's request there will be a private family graveside service. Mary Ann's grandchildren will be pallbearers. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ann's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
