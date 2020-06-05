Mary Ann Wallace
Mary Ann Wallace, 87, of Boyce, Virginia passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home.
Mary was born in 1933 in Camden, New Jersey, daughter of the late Raymond Locke and Annice Dean Locke Crema Pendray. Mary Ann was a profoundly loving mother and grandmother who adored her husband of 64 years, following him in death by 19 days. A graduate of Oberlin Conservatory, her musicianship on the cello and piano enchanted and soothed all who heard her play. Her children and grandchildren are grateful for the gift of music she handed down to them. In times of Civil Rights struggles, she and her husband Roy worked to ease the plight of minorities and migrant workers in their town of Cranbury, New Jersey, where they lived for more than 50 years. After an elementary school teaching career, she worked in MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) to educate the public about the hazards of driving while intoxicated. She and her husband were very active in their Quaker Meeting, Stony Brook Friends of Princeton, NJ, helping anyone in the community they knew to be in need. Her children and grandchildren will remember her ready laugh, board games by the fire, long walks in all seasons, and her sweet, gentle nature. The family wishes to convey their deepest gratitude to all the wonderful caregivers of Right At Home in Winchester, especially Peg and Brenda, Rebecca and Tammy, for their extraordinary loving care of both Mary Ann and Roy over the last three years.
Her husband, Roy Lee Wallace, Jr., whom she married on April 2, 1956 in Absecon, New Jersey, preceded her in death on May 11, 2020.
Surviving is a daughter, The Honorable Wendy Gooditis and husband, Chris of Boyce, Virginia and a son, John Darrow Wallace and partner, Ann Shannon of Ipswich, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Evan Darrow Wallace and wife, Vivian Wu of San Francisco, California, Dylan Alden Wallace of Toronto, Canada, Rachel Tamsen Wallace of Newburyport, Massachusetts, Chloe Wallace Gooditis of Finchburg, Wisconsin, and Locke Wallace Gooditis of Baltimore, Maryland; and brother-in-law, Richard Crema.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy; son, Brian Dean Wallace; and sister, Barbara Crema.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.