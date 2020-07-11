Mary Anne Murphy
Mary Anne Murphy, 79 of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence.
Mary Anne was born in 1940, in Rome, Georgia, the daughter of the late Henry Joseph Wrigley and Mary Alice Hartness. She received her Associates Degree in General Education from Northampton Community College, with a Certificate in Library Science. Mary Anne was a librarian for St. Jane Frances Elementary School and Easton Public Library. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester and belonged to Sacred Heart Seniors.
Her husband, Richard Curry Murphy, Sr., whom she married on June 18, 1960, preceded her in death in 2014. Following their marriage Mary Anne and Richard moved to Easton, PA, where they lived for more than 25 years. They moved to Olean, NY in 1988, where Mary Anne was an active participant in the parish life of St. John’s Catholic Church. After 20+ years in Olean, Mary Anne and Richard moved to Winchester, VA, to be closer to 3 of their 4 children.
Mary Anne was an avid reader and enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles as well as doing crossword puzzles and sudoku.
Surviving are her daughters, Susan E. Murphy, Catherine R. Murphy both of Winchester, Virginia and Cynthia M. Murphy, (Timothy Newton) of Kent, Ohio; a son, Richard C. Murphy, Jr. of Ashburn, Virginia; grandchildren, Kevin P. Murphy of Norfolk, Virginia and Michael J. Murphy of Fairfax Station, Virginia; sister, Alice W. Forrest of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Along with her husband and parents, Mary Anne is preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Coughlin; brothers, Fr. Michael J. Wrigley and Henry Wrigley, Jr.
Services are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel and will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mary Anne’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.