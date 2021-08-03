Mary Bond Straub of Fredericksburg, VA; formerly of Winchester, VA joined her husband Joseph Straub in eternity on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
She is survived by her daughters Kathy (Howard) and Debby, grandsons Henry (Rebecca), Andrew, Ryan and Jordan; great grandchildren Beau and Isabella; her sisters Joan and Jane (Amos) and many nephews and nieces.
Mary will be laid to rest in Winchester, VA in a small ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mary's honor to The Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or the Fredericksburg Regional SPCA at 10819 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22408.
