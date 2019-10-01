Mary Carlheim Billmyer, 95, slipped away peacefully to be with God on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Hope Hospice House in Fort Myers.
She was born at home on May 31, 1924 in Altoona, Pa. to Edward and Catherine Carlheim, the youngest of 13, all of whom preceded her in death.
She attended Altoona High School. She worked in personnel at McCrory Department Store in Altoona then transferred to the restaurant where she trained to be a manager. She transferred to the Winchester, VA. McCrory’s in 1956 as restaurant manager winning several awards during her more than 40 years of service. She met and married Ralph Billmyer; later divorced. He died in 1991. She is survived by her loving daughter, Connie Deane (Scott); grandson, Jeff Deane, along with many caring nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews as well as her grand dog & constant companion Gooseberry.
She recently moved to Fort Myers to live with her daughter, son-in-law and grandson. She attended St. Cecilia Catholic Church and enjoyed the friendly parishioners she met there.
Mary loved to cook and share her home-cooked meals with family and friends. Her kindness and thoughtfulness will live on with all those who knew and loved her as they pay it forward.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct.4, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home, 9231 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 5632 Sunrise Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919.
Memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church
