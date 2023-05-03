Mary Catherine (Crawford) Huehn
Mary Catherine (Crawford) Huehn passed away April 30, 2023.
She was born March 9, 1936, in Warsaw, Wyoming County, in western NY. Her parents, Eugene & Agnes Crawford, emigrated from Ontario, Canada, during the Depression, settling in the village of Perry, which bordered beautiful Letchworth State Park.
She graduated from Perry Central High School as valedictorian in 1954 and then New York State College for Teachers at Albany in 1958. After graduating she taught high school French, English, and occasionally Latin. She met her husband-to-be, William (Bill) Huehn, married in 1960 and moved back to her hometown of Perry where she worked as a substitute teacher and tutor.
Her sons Bill, Dan, & Mark arrived in 1961, 1963, and 1965. Community involvement included Cub Scouts, coaching children for First Communion, organist at their parish, cheering on youth sports teams, working at our public library as well as being part of the dispatching crew of our local volunteer ambulance service. She always enjoyed music, including as a member of Community Chorus, and playing second violin with the Finger Lakes Symphony Orchestra. Piano was always a favorite of hers as well.
A big move to Winchester, Virginia, came in 1979 when Bill was recruited to National Fruit Product (“White House” brand at the grocery store), coincidentally just a mile or so from her final home, Westminster-Canterbury! They found themselves embraced by many friends and neighbors from school, work, church, and community connections in this beautiful Winchester area and have loved their years here. She was founding Secretary of the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, enjoyed social time with the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and coordinated post-funeral luncheon Bereavement Committee support group at Sacred Heart parish. She & Bill traveled domestically and internationally, and have many fond memories of places experienced and new friends met. Her life was rich and rewarding and she now joins many cherished friends in Heaven.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill, as well as sons Bill (Maria), Dan (Laura), & Mark (Annamarie), grandchildren Victoria, Brendan, Austin, & Kyle, sister Frances Masterson, brother John (Joann) Crawford, and nieces & nephew Sue, Mary, John Jr, Teresa, Laura & Julie.
A visitation will be held for Mary on Thursday, May 4 at 10am will a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
