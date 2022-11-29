Mary Catherine Ebert
Mary Catherine Ebert, 92, a resident of Lake of The Woods in Locust Grove, VA, passed from this earthly life on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 , at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA. She spent a short time in Mary Washington and Carriage Hill Health and Rehab Center prior to the time of her peaceful passing, with her son by her side.
She was born April 29, 1930, in Ellicott City, MD, the daughter of William Golladay Sr. and Gladys Deeds Golladay. The family, including and older brother and younger sister, moved to Winchester, VA, during her youth.
Shortly after graduation from Stephens City High School, she met and married Douglas G. Ebert on September 5, 1949, in Winchester, VA.
Soon after, they moved to Charlottesville, VA, where Doug graduated from UVA and then on to Emory University in Atlanta for additional studies.
When his education was complete, she was now the wife of a United Methodist minister and they spent the next 50+ years serving the needs of the Methodist community throughout Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Douglas G. Ebert in Oct. of 2010 and daughter Pamela J. Ebert in Jan of 2004, as well as her brother and sister.
Mrs. Ebert is survived by a son, Stephen D. Ebert and his wife Andrea of Alexandria, VA, two grandchildren Aaron (Hope) and Stephani (William) and three great-grandchildren, Ellewyn, Lilith and Harper
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 pm. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA. The service will follow at 1:00 pm in the Chapel, with the Rev. Jeffrey B. Smith officiating.
Interment will immediately follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Ebert, Stephani Ebert, William Nowland, Stephen Ebert, Howard Turner and Terry Golladay.
