Mary Catherine Musser, 74, of Winchester, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born July 16, 1945 in Winchester, the daughter of George Melvin and Annie Edmonds Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Sonny Richard Kerns; her second husband Kenneth Ray Musser; a brother, George “Sonny” Miller; five sisters, Marie White, Shirley Berg, Bonnie Miller, Dorothy Stoehr and Martha Grim and a granddaughter, Mandy.
Mrs. Musser was employed at Tammy’s Diner of Round Hill. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with family.
Surviving are her children, Tammy Hines and her husband Ricky of Stephens City; Georgianna Hawkins and her wife Jo of Winchester and Ricky Kerns and his wife Gail of WV; grandchildren, J.R., Stacey, Whitney, Dylan, Shawna and Patrick; great-grandchildren, Justin, Adrianna, Levi, Kaleb, Linkoln, Tucker, Lilianna and Ricky and sisters, Betty Jane Johnson and Kathleen Boone.
A funeral service will be Monday at 2:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
Burial will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be J.R. Hines, Justin Bowley, Dylan Saville, Ricky Kerns, Justin James and Tim Nichols.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral chapel.
