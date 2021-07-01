Mary Catherine White Worsley "Cass" died June 17, 2021 at her residence in Sarasota, FL. A native of Frederick County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Leroy F.White, Sr. and
Obelia Snapp White. She was a graduate of Stonewall High School and was employed by Braddock Street United Methodist Church as the church secretary. She was married to the late Robert (Binks) Worsley.
Singing and theatre were her passion. She was a charter member of the Shenandoah Valley Chapter of Sweet Adelines and the Lord Fairfax Chorus. A regular performer of the Winchester Auxiliary Follies, she also did costuming for Winchester Little Theatre, Shenandoah University Music Theatre and Wayside Theatre.
She and her husband retired to Sarasota, FL. Where she volunteered at Doctors Hospital and the
Sarasota Music Archives. She served on the Board of Directors of the Sarasota Choral Society and sang with the Meadows Chorus and the "Funtaticks". She also volunteered at the VanWezel Performing Arts Hall, the Florida Studio Theatre and the Sarasota Opera House.
She is survived by a daughter, Barbara A. Worsley of Charlottesville, VA and brothers, Jerry A.
White of Sarasota, FL. And Ralph White (Liz) of Frederick County, VA.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Amy C.Worsley and brothers Leroy F. White, Jr. and Stephen B.White.
