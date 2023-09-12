Mary Conroy Wilson (Maisie) Maguire
Mary Conroy Wilson (Maisie) Maguire, 81, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away at home on September 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Maisie was born August 30, 1942, in Raleigh, North Carolina, the eldest child of the late Weldon Conroy Wilson and Mary Eleanor Diehl Wilson. In 1952, Maisie moved to Boyce, VA. She attended Blue Ridge Country Day where she met her lifelong friend Tommy Dunning. She graduated from The Grier School in Tyrone, PA. A couple years ago she was fortunate to visit her high school roommates Toby Atterbury and Jill Barton with her daughter Macon. She briefly attended Mount Vernon Seminary and College in Washington, DC before entering the nursing program at Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Virginia.
While at school, studying nursing, she met her first husband LT COL Robert H. (Bobby) Uskurait, USMC (Ret.) whom she married August 1, 1964. They had two daughters. Bobby and Maisie loved dancing, playing cards with friends and family cook outs at her parent’s home, Mar Tu Con Farm. LT COL Uskurait died in 1996.
On November 10, 1990, Maisie married William H. Maguire at her sister’s home in Alexandria. Mr. Maguire died January 13, 2012.
Maisie enjoyed a successful career as a travel agent working with Tommy Dunning, at Northern Virginia Travel visiting five of the seven continents until her retirement. She loved seeking out exceptional destinations for her clients. Always interested in politics, she chaired the Clarke County Republican Committee in the early seventies. Her daughters vividly remember campaigning for Andy Guest, riding through the Virginia countryside in his Winnebago. She was an avid golfer and member of the Millwood Country Club where she served as President of their board. Her closest friends were the ladies of the Tuesday Travelers who would visit courses throughout Virgina and North Carolina. Although not known for her gardening skills she was the president of the Greenway Garden Club. Maisie joined the Women’s Auxiliary at Washington Hospital Center where as chairman, she oversaw the distribution of nearly $500,000 the women had raised. One of the best gifts to the hospital were blanket warmers. Maisie remained a lifelong member of Christ Church, Millwood serving as Senior Warden where she enthusiastically worked on their fundraisers. Her strong faith was evident especially during difficult times. Those who knew Maisie knew that through her understanding of the dignity of all human beings, she possessed a talent for uniting people across the community. Above all else, faith in God was paramount to Maisie and the greatest gift that she gave her children.
She is survived by two loving daughters, Mary Tucker Monk (Joseph C. Monk Jr of Williamsburg, VA); and Priscilla Macon Uskurait of Stephens City, VA; three grandchildren, Joseph C Monk III (Kathryn), James Robert Monk (Courtney) and Juniper Diehl Monk (Jaxson), sister, Tucker Wilson Elliott of Ponte Beach, Florida and brother W. Conroy Wilson Jr. (Penny) of Winchester, Virginia; nieces, Elaine Elizabeth Wilson (Jeff), Bridget Wilson Hindley (Craig), Victoria Wilson Mason (Chris), Rebecca Wilson Nagy (Peter) all of Winchester, VA.
A celebration of life service will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Christ Church, Millwood, VA 809 Bishop Meade Road, Millwood, VA. To honor a woman who lived in living color, the family will be dressing in bold colors, we ask you to do as well. Please join the family at a reception immediately following at the Parish House behind the church. Interment will be private at Old Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Christ Church, Millwood, Virginia PO Box 153, Millwood, VA, 22646, Living Stones Via de Cristo, PO Box 658, Annapolis Junction, MD 20701 or K-9s For Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
