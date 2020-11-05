Mary Copenhaver Peer ("Terry"), 93, of New Market, VA, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Terry was born May 2, 1927, in Winchester, VA. She was the second oldest of the four daughters of Harry W. and Mary D. Copenhaver.
Terry graduated from Handley High School in 1945. She became a local celebrity in her senior year when she climbed the school's smokestack to paint the graduating class year on it. This was a tradition that had previously been done by one of the senior boys, but with many of the boys still in the military, she stepped into the breach.
She married one of those boys, Doyle I. Peer, when he came home and they eventually settled in New Market, VA, in 1959 where she remained until her death. Terry was an artist and nature lover. She was particularly skilled at painting miniature scenes on china and loved painting her beloved Shenandoah Valley. She was also very active in the community and helped start the first New Market Arts and Crafts Show in the 1960s and helped organize the first New Market public library, originally located on Congress Street. Her final years were lived at Shenandoah Place, where the caregivers noted that she always had a smile for everyone.
She is predeceased by her husband and two of her sisters, Janie Copenhaver Davis and Ann Copenhaver Benson. She is survived by a sister, Carolyn Copenhaver Brown (Kennebunkport, ME); two daughters, Rebecca Peer (Pittsboro, NC) and Wendy Bowman (Timberville, VA); four granddaughters, Morgan Bowman (New Market, VA), Emily Bowman (Rockingham, VA), Sarah Harrell (Indianapolis, IN), and Kathryn Harrell (Durham, NC); and by two great-granddaughters.
The family would like to thank the staff of Shenandoah Place for their care of Terry in her final years and to Kindred Hospice staff for helping her through the final months.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
