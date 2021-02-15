Mary D. Alexander “Dee”
Mary D. “Dee” Alexander, 67, of North Port, FL, formerly of Washington, DC, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dee was born in 1953 in Washington, DC, and grew up in Aquasco, MD, with her mother, Cecilia Mae Nelson, her father, Thomas Martin Keech, Jr., and her siblings, Nelson and Beverly Jo. Living in rural southern Maryland, she grew fond of all animals, which became a passion of her life. She was always surrounded by her beloved puppies and kittens. Dee also loved horses and in her youth enjoyed trail riding and caring for them. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School in Baden, MD and Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine, MD. After High School, she had a career as an Analyst for the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, DC. Also, if anyone mentioned “shopping” Dee was there...she loved to go shopping. After retiring, she moved to southern Florida to enjoy the warm climate and nearby beaches. Her fondest companions were her Yorkies, Amie and Moxie Mae.
Surviving is her brother, Thomas “Nelson” Keech and wife, Barbara, of Winchester, VA; nephew, Matthew Koontz of Reisterstown, MD; her Massachusetts cousins, Mary McAuley, James Farley, Kathleen Williams, Virginia Wakelin, Lorraine Emmons, Kenneth Farley, and many dear friends.
Along with her parents, Dee was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Jo Koontz and brother-in-law, Joe, and her cousin, Martin Farley.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
