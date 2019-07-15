Mary D. Flagg

Mary Dubczuk Flagg, 58, of Millwood, Virginia died Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Mrs. Flagg was born November 6, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Basil W. Dubczuk and Mary Murzyollo Dubczuk.
Mary was a sales associate at the Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Store.
She was a member of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association and the Greenway Garden Club.
She married Michael Embree Flagg on May 12, 1990 in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
Surviving with her husband are a son, Michael W. Flagg and his fiancée, Amelia of Millwood, VA; a daughter, Natalie Webb and her husband, Adam, of Millwood, VA; a sister, Tina Heffernan and her husband, Bob; a brother, Tony Dubczuk and his wife, Mary Ann; three nieces, Lauren Russell and her husband, Ross, Maureen Dubczuk, and Toni Marie Dubczuk; and two nephews, Conor Heffernan and his wife, Mallory, and Bobby Heffernan and his fiancée, Abbey; and a great-nephew, Seamus Russell and a great-niece, Maggy Russell.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 P. M. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Christ Church in Millwood, VA with the The Very Rev. Matt Rhodes officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Friday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.