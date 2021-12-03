Mary Dorothy LaFollette, 73, passed away at home on December 2, 2021.
Born December 10, 1947 in Winchester, Virginia to the late Delmar Saville and Myrtle Catlett Saville.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Leonard LaFollette; one son, Robert Delmar and Shirl LaFollette; one daughter, Virginia Mae Fike; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Rick Saville, Marvin Saville, James “Duke” Saville; and sisters, Sylvia Corbin, and Rebecca Lindamood.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Harry Fuzz Saville, Walt Saville, Delmar Mayberry Saville; sisters, Lillie Saville, Marjorie Kitts, Hazel Whitacre; and, son-in-law, Randy Fike.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, December 5 from 6-8pm at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11am at the Chapel.
Interment will be at Pleasant View Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Dale Bane, Gene Bane, David Childs, Tommy Saville, Curt Peake, John White and honorary pallbearer Colton White.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.