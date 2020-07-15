Mary E. Caudle
Mary Ellen Caudle, born on October 31, 1926 in Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 at home in Berryville, Virginia.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert “Spike” Caudle and her son-in-law, Richard Berryman.
Surviving are two daughters, Judith Ann (Berryman) Caudle and Margie Christian; her son-in-law, Jeff Sylvia; her granddaughter, Jamie Ballard and her husband, Geoff; her great-grandson, Lucas; and beloved extended family in Indiana along with local families of Sylvia, Quinn, Englehardt and Berry.
Mary Ellen was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville and Resurrection Lutheran Church in Arlington, VA where she sang in the choir for many years. Mary Ellen was a longtime Girl Scout leader with all ages of troops and lead a special needs troop before retiring from Girl Scouts.
Mary Ellen was a devoted bookkeeper for the Overlee Community Swimming Pool in Arlington, VA for over 20 years.
A memorial service will be held in the Fall with inurnment at Green Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice or can be mailed to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.