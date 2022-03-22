Mary E. Christianson
Mary E. Christianson died Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Winterville, GA, at the age of 96. She was born September 7, 1925, to John and Lillian Minsky in Berlin, WI. In 1945 she married Edward L. Christianson.
Mary was an executive secretary for NASA, an avid gardener, an amazing cook and baker, swimmer, walker, seamstress and knitter. In retirement she and Ed traveled extensively in Europe.
Ed and Mary were very active in their church where Ed was Deacon at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, VA, for 35 years. Mary was the first president of the chapter of the newly formed secular Franciscan Order at the Franciscan Monastery in Front Royal, VA. She also served for 3 years as president of the ladies organization at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Winchester, VA.
Mary is survived by her 3 children, Sharon Sucher, Susan Bessette and David Christianson; she has 7 grandsons and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years in 2012.
Visitations will be at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, VA, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 10am the funeral Mass will follow at 11am. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuition Angel at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
