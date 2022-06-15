Mary E. Cox
Mary Elizabeth Cox, 80, of Stephenson, Virginia, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Cox was born May 22, 1942, in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late William Joseph Barr and Charlotte Elizabeth Singhass Barr.
Mary graduated from Clarke County High School and earned her associate's degree from Lord Fairfax Community College.
She worked as a budget analyst for the US Army Corps of Engineers for 30 years.
She was a member of Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church. Mary was an adventurous traveler throughout her life. She devoted her life to her family and church.
She married John Delano Cox on August 19, 1960, in Winchester.
Surviving with her husband are two daughters, Delana D. Purtlebaugh of Cross Junction, VA, and Kelly Ballenger of Stephens City, VA; four grandchildren, John Wayne Cox of Berryville, VA, Michael Purtlebaugh of Inwood, WV, Zachary Purtlebaugh of Gore, VA, and Anderinna McCormick of Stephens City, VA; and seven great-grandchildren.
Her son John Joseph Cox and brothers William Wardell Barr and Kenneth E. Barr preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church, Berryville, VA, with Rev. Dr. Ken Patrick officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
