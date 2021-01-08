Mary E. Heishman Stewart
Mary Elizabeth Heishman Stewart, 88, of Wardensville, WV died on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV.
Mary was born on April 16, 1932 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the Perry and Amanda Whitmer Robinson. She retired from the Ailene Sewing Plant of Strasburg and was a member of the Faith Mission Church in Wardensville. Mary enjoyed making purses and going to craft shows.
Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Boyd Heishman and her second husband, Garl Stewart. She is also preceded in death by her son: Donald Boyd Heishman and her brother Roy Robinson.
Surviving are her daughters Diann E. Evans of Augusta, WV and Peggy B. LaFollette (Dennis Brill) of Star Tannery, VA eight grandchildren: John Evans, Mary Pugh, Samantha Hodson, Anthony LaFollette, Jonathon LaFollette, Zachary LaFollette, Joseph Heishman and Donna Dispanet; fourteen great-grandchildren; her sister: Madjie Heare and her brother: James Robison both of Wardensville, WV.
The family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, WV on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 5-8 PM.
A private graveside will be held in the Heishman Family Cemetery near Wardensville, WV on Saturday. Officiating will be Pastor Roger Sager.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Faith Mission Church, P.O. Box 157 Wardensville, WV 26851.
