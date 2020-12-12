Mary E. Miller
Mary E. Miller, 100, formerly of Capon Bridge, WV died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at a local nursing home.
Mary was born on January 9, 1920 in Gore, VA, a daughter of the late Basil G. and Ruth Morgan Whitacre. She attended Sunnyside Presbyterian Church in Winchester, VA, and the Capon Bridge Senior Center. Mary enjoyed sewing, mowing her yard, baking and was a great cook.
Mary married Marvin B. Miller on January 11, 1938 in Cumberland, MD. Marvin died on November 10, 1993.
Surviving are two daughters: Violet Fahnestock and her husband Elton of Winchester, VA; Ruby Miller of Clear Brook, VA; two brothers: Kenneth Whitacre of New Kensington, PA; Dale Whitacre of Capon Bridge, WV; two sisters: Lillie Kleman of Crystal River, FL and Pansy McDonald of Cumberland, MD; six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by four brothers: Paul, Phillip, Gordan and Harry Whitacre and five sisters: Hilda Wingfield, Rosalie Fahnestock, Jean Wilson, Sharon Lersch and Margaret Frazier.
A private graveside will be held in the Fairview Cemetery near Gore, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview Cemetery, C/O Karen Dellinger, 8962 Northwestern Pike, Gore, VA 22637.
To view Mary’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
