Mary E. Rion “Betty” Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Rion, 82, of Clearbrook, Virginia died Thursday, November 10, 2022 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Rion was born October 5, 1940 in Whiteford, Maryland, the daughter of the late Kenneth Lee Davis and Myrtle Virginia Klein Davis.
She was an administrative assistant with the United States Government. She was a mother extraordinaire.
She married Michael David Rion on February 28, 1959 in Churchville, Maryland.
Surviving are two sons, Kenneth Rion (Carol) of Berryville, VA and Shawn Rion (Amy) of Stephens City, VA; two daughters, Carla Campbell of Clearbrook, VA and Jo Annette Loudan (Kevin) of Clearbrook, VA; Heaven Gunter, great-granddaughter of Clearbrook, VA and 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Her husband, Michael, and a sister, Virginia L. Banks, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel. Berryville with Rev. Len Burdick officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Loudan, William Hardesty, Jacob Rion, Kenneth Rion, Jr., Brian Gallagher, and Danny Cullen.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
