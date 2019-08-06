Mary Elaine Freeman, 86, of Winchester, VA, died Sunday, the 4th of August 2019 at her residence.
She was born the 14th of December 1932 in Washington, D.C.; the daughter of Gregory and Agnes Freeman. Mary worked for over 22 years in an adult care center. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Carla Marie Meyers of Cordova, TN; five grandchildren, Daisy- Marie White, Russell Steaurt Meyers, Lauren -Kelley Nichole Meyers, Forrester Grahm Codty-James Meyers and Irish Autumn Meyers; five great grandchildren, Micah H. White, Arie M. White, Taavi A. Meyers, Abbigail E. Meyers, and Sophia R. Meyers and Frank J. Lupis a close friend of 46 years.
A graveside funeral will be held Thursday the 8th of August 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery with The Rev. Bjorn C. Lundberg officiating.
