Mary Elizabeth Brown, 78, of Clearbrook, VA, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
She was born May 24, 1941 to the late Douglas and Grace Mash Robinson of Bunker Hill, WV. Mary loved shopping, singing, her family, and the Word of God.
She was married to Robert Delphil “Bobby” Brown for 53 years before his passing in 2016.
She is survived by her four children, Jeremiah (Tangie) of Selma, NC, Robert (Michelle) of Holly Springs, NC, Sheila of Martinsburg, WV, and Darion of Martinsburg, WV; four brothers Melvin Robinson of Queen Creek, AZ , Russell Robinson of Winchester, VA, James Robinson of Hagerstown, MD and Julias Robinson of Martinsburg, WV; two sisters Isabelle Jackson of Fayetteville, NC and Mildred Carter of Sumter, SC; 12 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers George Robinson and Frederick Robinson, and one sister Rev. Rose Ann Duckett.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Woodbine Assembly of God Church in Clearbrook, VA with Pastor Louis Whitford and Bishop David Palmer.
Family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.
Interment will follow at Pleasant View Memorial Gardens in Kearneysville, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.