Mary Elizabeth Farel (Betsy)
Mary Elizabeth Farel (Betsy), of Winchester, VA, died Thursday, April 14 and entered into the presence of the Lord.
Betsy was the daughter of Leslie and Margaret Phelps, born on May 3, 1944 in Washington, DC. She spent her early years in Mitchellville, MD before moving to Winchester, VA in the 8th grade. She graduated from James Wood high school and then Richmond Professional Institute. She worked as an interior designer in Washington, DC where she met her soon-to-be husband, Eric. They would be married for 50 years. They settled in Frederick County, VA. Betsy and Eric surrendered their hearts to Christ in 1972. Eric would become a pastor and Betsy would work alongside of him serving wherever needed, at Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church and Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy until Eric's retirement in 2012.
Betsy was deeply loved by her family and friends and is remembered as a kind, godly woman who exhibited the love of Christ in all she did. She is survived by her children, James Farel of Washington, DC; John Farel and his wife Jennifer of Owings Mills MD; Erin Doxtator and her husband Josh of Strasburg, VA and their children Emmet and Eric. She is also survived by her sister Leslie Ann Beach and her husband Charles of Winchester, VA.
She was predeceased by her husband Eric and by her sister Judy Davidson and her husband Charles.
The funeral will be held Tuesday, April 19 at Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church in Stephens City, VA at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at Lamps United Methodist Church in Mount Williams.
Condolences may be sent to www.colonialfuneralhome.com
