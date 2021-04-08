Mary Elizabeth Frye Grim
Mary Elizabeth Frye Grim, 95, of Winchester, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11:00 am at Mt. Jackson Cemetery. Reverend Keiko Foster will officiate.
Mrs. Grim was born September 16, 1925 in Mt. Jackson, daughter of the late Ernest E. Frye and Madge M. Allen Frye. She was a 1942 graduate of Triplett High School and attended Winchester Business College. She was formerly employed for the US Government, Baker & Anderson Electric Company, Allegheny Freight Lines, Commonwealth Express and USA Cartage. She worked in office administration and billing well into her 80’s. She attended Market Street United Methodist Church in Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Grim; two sisters, Reba S. Frye and Narveda J. Frye; two brothers, J. William Frye and wife Beatrice, and Mervin Frye.
Mary is survived by a sister, Ernestine M. Moomaw and husband, Dwight; two brothers, Ralph E. Frye and wife Joan, and John M. Frye and wife Marie; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite #405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.