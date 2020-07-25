Mary Elizabeth Hayes
Mary E. Hayes, 82, of Winchester, VA, passed away July 22, 2020 at her home after a brief battle with cancer in Winchester, VA.
She was born on March 1, 1938 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Archie Gilkerson and Carrie Mason Gilkerson.
She was married to the late Roosevelt Hayes, Jr.
Mary also known as Penny to her family and close friends attended the original Douglas Elementary School. She was a member of St Stephens CME Church in Winchester, VA.
After many years as a military wife and raising her children, Mary went to work in housekeeping at a local nursing home. Upon retirement Mary was an avid reader who loved her hints from Heloise section in the newspaper. She equally loved Hallmark, Lifetime and western TV shows, WWE and WWF wrestling and of course her word search puzzles. Another enjoyment were her trips to Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and New York.
She is survived by three daughters; Danette Hayes of Winchester, VA, Casandra Hayes of Fort Pierce, FL, and Theresa Hayes Brown (Colin) of Bronx, NY; one brother; R, Jerome Hayes (Roslyn) of Winchester, VA. Host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins, other extended family and friends.
Two children; Kevin M. Hayes and Derwin M. Hayes; two grandchildren; Shayla and Darnell Hayes; and two brothers; Marshall and Charles Gilkerson, all preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday July 28, 2020 in Winchester, VA, at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA,
with Rev. Bryant Edwards officiating.
Viewing will be 10:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. one hour before service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Orrick Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
We will be observing CDC guidelines. Everyone must wear mask and social distancing will be enforced.
