Mary Elizabeth Mathieux, 55, of Richmond, VA, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at her home. Mary was born in June of 1967 in Winchester, VA, to Mary and Donald Mathieux. She was baptized and confirmed at Sacred Heart Church and attended Sacred Heart Academy, Daniel Morgan Middle School, and John Handley High School. Mary received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Communication Arts and Design from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA.
Moving to New York City, she worked extensively in publications, media and advertising as a graphic designer, web designer, and art director, attaining positions at the top of her field. Later, she opened her own design studio in New Jersey, providing small businesses with design and branding services. Mary had a love of learning, always looking to advance her knowledge of art and design. She attended classes at the School of Visual Arts as well as the Manhattan Graphics Center. She had explored historical and modern printmaking processes with impressive results, and loved drawing and collage. She also loved biking, music, travel, spending time in the great outdoors, and animals.
She is survived by her parents, Donald and Mary Mathieux; sisters Penny Musick (Stan), Sue Davis, Amy Mathieux (Tom Campagnoli); brother Paul Mathieux (Gita); nieces Jessica Strawderman (Buddy), Tessa Mathieux; nephew Turner Mathieux; and longtime partner Robert Salsbury, as well her beloved friends.
Services for Mary will be private.
