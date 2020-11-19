Mary Elizabeth Nowlin
Mary Elizabeth Nowlin, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on
November 14, 2020. She passed away peacefully in Winchester, VA with her family nearby.
Mary was born August 23, 1937, the daughter of the late Thomas C. Robinson and Mattie Robinson.
Mary was a certified child care provider who loved being surrounded by children. She was a great cook who enjoyed preparing big meals for her family, especially during the holidays. She touched many hearts and will be greatly missed by her loved ones.
Mary is survived by her children; three sons Terry C. Nowlin, Timothy C. Nowlin and Travis S. Nowlin (Billie), two daughters Stephanie D. Nowlin and Desiree Nowlin-Washington (Faheem) and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband James E. Nowlin Sr., her son James E. Nowlin Jr., sisters Ann Robinson Moss and Gladys Garner.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Direct Cremation Services, 106 Hyde Ct. Stephens City, VA on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11:00 am to noon. Her celebration of life will follow the gathering at noon. A graveside service will also be held on Saturday at 2pm at Milton Valley Cemetery, Berryville, Virginia.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.DirectCremationServicesOfVirginia.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.