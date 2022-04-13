Mary Elizabeth Pingley
Mary Elizabeth Pingley, 83, of Winchester, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Hilltop House Assisted Living.
She was born October 8, 1938, in Frederick County, the daughter of Bessie Brill.
She was married to Harry B. Pingley for 65 years.
Mary was a member of Winchester Wesleyan Church.
Professionally, she had worked for Capitol Records and the O'Sullivan Corporation.
She is survived by her husband and extended family.
A service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, officiated by Pastor Charles Brooks.
Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Casket bearers will be John Neff, David Pingley, Philip Pingley, Michael Jones, Bryan Patterson, and Dennis Whitacre.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
