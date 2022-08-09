Mary Elizabeth Smith
Mary Elizabeth Smith, 49 of Stephens City, VA, passed away on Monday, August, 2022. Mary was born in Winchester, VA, to the late Kenneth Ross and Patricia (Maher) Smith. She graduated James Wood High School in 1991 and received a bachelor's and Master's degrees in Human Resources from James Madison University.
Mary is survived by her sisters Virginia (Ginny) Smith of Dallas, TX; Nora Smith of Winchester, VA; her close friends Mellody Poteat of Stephens City, VA; Michelle Davis of Wesley Chapel, FL; Travis Triplett; Marcy Shifflett of Harrisonburg, VA, and Cheryl Mendoza, Anna Mendoza and Amber Loya, all of Winchester, VA.
Mary worked for the Home Depot for 21 years in various departments, eventually ending up in Human Resources, and loved to provide customers with an excellent experience. She would be thrilled when she had the opportunity to make a customer happy. Mary was a strong advocate for the associates and when one of them needed assistance, whether to help pay for mounting healthcare costs or home repairs, Mary would work with the corporate office to get them the assistance they needed. Mary's favorite part of her job though was holding children's workshops. She loved children and helping them to learn how to build things, especially if they got to wear their pajamas or go to the Children's Museum in downtown Winchester.
Mary loved to travel, especially cruising, and visiting with her friends. She loved to go see her friends Michelle, her husband Lee, her son Dillon and Travis in FL, and staying with her friend Marcy at her lake house. They meant the world to Mary.
A celebration of life is being planned for September.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.