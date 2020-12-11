Mary Elizabeth Wallis Ugarte, 83 of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Mary was born in 1937, in Valparaiso, Chile, the daughter of the late Noel Wallis Storey and the late Maria Isabel Wallis. Mary attended the prestigious Dunalastair School in Santiago, Chile where she achieved her dream of becoming an elementary school teacher; this started her lifelong passion of helping children. She loved her family and above all else she adored her grandchildren, devoting all her time to them. Mary was a loyal and sweet spirit who had the ability to make anyone laugh. She always pulled for the underdog and devoted her life to helping those in need.
Her husband, Carlos Guillermo Ugarte whom she married in 1962 preceded her in death in 2008.
Surviving are daughters, Carolina Bethmann, (Michael) of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, Paz Andrae, (Scott) of Paris, Virginia and Soledad Romero, (Mark) of Ijamsville, Maryland; grandchildren, Douglas Andrae, Nicholas Andrae, Christopher Andrae, Michael Bethmann, Jr., Kyle Romero and Caroline Romero; Brothers, Percy Wallis, and Winston Wallis. She is also survived by her lifelong friend M. Eduardo Bravo.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
