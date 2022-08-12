Mary Ellen Bowers Bragg
Mary Ellen Bowers Bragg, 78, of Winchester, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Mrs. Bragg was born September 28, 1943, in Winchester; the daughter of the late Kenneth E. Bowers (Gene) and Virginia Jenkins Bowers (Ginny).
She is survived by her brother, Donald E. Bowers, Sr. wife Dana Ann of Stephens City; 6 nieces and nephews, Donald Bowers Jr., wife Mary, and children Sarah, Brian, and Kevin of Damascus Md.; Dawnette Bowers, and children Tanner and Brady; Dustin Bowers, wife Jeanine, and children Erin, Michael, Nicholas, and Emma of Stephens City; Robert Bowers Jr., wife Nancy, and children Justin, Megan, McKenzie, and Morgan of Edinburg; Shelby Bowers Middleton, husband Tim, and children Caleb and Brittany of Toms Brook; Shauna Bowers French, husband O.L., and children Jacob, Allie, Mary, and Nate of Woodstock.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert M. Bowers Sr.
In 1973, Mary Ellen began working for Dr. Byron Timberlake, ENT, and continued though 1995 when she began a career with Lisette Turner at Century 21. She retired in 2013 and considered both Dr. Timberlake and Lisette among her dearest friends. Her family and friends were her greatest treasure. She was a member of Eagles Aerie 824 and Women of the Moose Chapter 1367.
A Picnic and Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 4th, at Pop’s Field, 4135 Liberty Furnace Rd, Edinburg at 1:00 PM.
