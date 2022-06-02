Mary Ellen Busch Kelly
Mary Ellen Busch Kelly passed away May 26, 2022, at Swedish Medical Center, Englewood, Colorado with her family at her side.
Mary Ellen was born May 22, 1950, in Worthington, Minnesota. She was the sixth of seven siblings and daughter of Raymond and Lillian Busch. She was raised on the family farm in Brewster, Minnesota. She graduated in from Brewster High School and Cum Laude from Mankato State University, now Minnesota State Mankato, in 1972.
She married Michael Kelly in Brewster in 1975 and they raised their family in Littleton, Colorado. She leaves her husband, Mike; daughter, Jenny Stranahan (Ryan); son, Brian Kelly (Emily); granddaughter, Quinn Stranahan; grandsons, Hudson Stranahan, Landon Kelly and Brooks Kelly. She a was very close to her four surviving siblings, Rick, Ray, Bonnie and Sherrie as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mary Ellen was a devoted wife, mother and especially grandmother. She had a large network of devoted, now grieving, friends. Her positive impact on all who met her cannot be easily measured. The family wants to thank Dr. Raul Alvarez, his staff, and Swedish Hospital for their care and comfort for Mary Ellen.
Mary Ellen’s Funeral will be June 14th at 1:30 at St Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Littleton, Colorado. She will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery at a later date. Mary Ellen battled the blood cancer disease, Myelofibrosis, for 25 years and donations can be made in her name to the MPN Research Foundation.
