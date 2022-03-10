Mary Ellen Clayton Wilson
Mary Ellen Clayton Wilson (Mickey) passed away on March 7, 2022, in Weems, VA. Mickey was born in Rochester, PA, on February 12, 1953. She was raised in Duquesnes, PA, but eventually relocated to Virginia where she pursued her career in marketing and sales until she retired in 2016. In 1987, she married the love of her life and settled in Bunker Hill, WVA. She is survived by her devoted husband Roger Wilson, her son Rusty Gill (Jamie Gill), Piper Ann and Bella Lynn (granddaughters), and Cal Clayton (brother). She was proceeded in death by her parents, Robert and Yolanda (Gesmondi) Clayton. She was the most wonderful woman with the biggest heart and contagious smile. To know her was to love her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.