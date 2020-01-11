Mary Ellen Gross
Mary Ellen Gross, age 90, passed away January 5, 2020 in Winchester, VA.
Born in Mineola, NY to Marie and Anthony Buebe, she attended Catholic school then graduated from New York-Phoenix School of Design.
Preceded by her parents plus her brothers Bob and Joe Buebe.
She was married to Edwin Gross from 1957 until his passing in 2012. They had four children: James, Michael, Steven, and Karen. She enjoyed living on Long Island, NY until moving to the Mantua community of Fairfax,VA in 1972. In 1996 Mary Ellen and Ed built their dream home, Misty Ridge, in Mt. Jackson, VA to be nearby Bryce Resort and enjoy the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. After Ed’s passing, Mary Ellen found her final home at the wonderful Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester. Mary Ellen had a great memory throughout her life and was a talented artist up until the end. She enjoyed travelling, loved dogs, and hearing about everybody’s families. She was a devout Catholic, even watched Mass on television after she was unable to attend.
Survived by sons Jim (Lori), Mike (Jenny), Steve (Kelly) and daughter Karin (Dion). Also survived by grandchildren Jesse, Heather, Brandon, Hannah, Tucker, and Evan and four great-grandchildren, Isaac, Morgan, Trinity and Paige.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.